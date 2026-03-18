Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.34 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Here are the key takeaways from Corporacion America Airports’ conference call:

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Total passenger traffic reached a record 22.3 million in 2025 (Q4 traffic +9% YoY) while total revenues ex-IFRIC 12 grew 17% , with revenue per passenger rising ~8% to $20.8 .

in 2025 (Q4 traffic +9% YoY) while total revenues ex-IFRIC 12 grew , with revenue per passenger rising ~8% to . Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC 12 increased nearly 40% to $211 million (including a $32.5m arbitration payment), and on an adjusted basis Adj. EBITDA ex SG&A rose ~33% with margin expansion to 38.3% .

to (including a $32.5m arbitration payment), and on an adjusted basis Adj. EBITDA ex SG&A rose ~33% with margin expansion to . The balance sheet strengthened materially with total liquidity of $750 million , net debt down to $502 million from $780 million, and net leverage improved to 0.7x , supporting financial flexibility for growth.

, net debt down to from $780 million, and net leverage improved to , supporting financial flexibility for growth. Strategic momentum accelerated—secured a 35-year Armenia concession extension (including a $425m investment program), a 6?year Galapagos extension, and has been named preferred bidder for concessions in Baghdad and Luanda.

Armenia concession extension (including a $425m investment program), a 6?year Galapagos extension, and has been named preferred bidder for concessions in Baghdad and Luanda. Operational risks remain—Armenia traffic has been partially affected by the Middle East conflict (~10–15% impact with recent traffic flat), and some markets showed pressure (Ecuador Adj. EBITDA -12%, Uruguay -2%, Italy mixed), which could weigh on near-term performance.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Up 0.4%

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Corporacion America Airports from $25.10 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion America Airports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 49.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

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Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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