Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Stock Price

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOBS. Evercore initiated coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

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Bob’s Discount Furniture Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE BOBS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 151,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,451. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.49 million. Bob’s Discount Furniture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bob’s Discount Furniture

In other news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Bob’s Discount Furniture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bob’s Discount Furniture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: $0.35 EPS vs. $0.11 consensus and revenue of $648.8M (up 8.2% YoY). That topline growth and the EPS beat support the company’s operating performance. Earnings Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: $0.35 EPS vs. $0.11 consensus and revenue of $648.8M (up 8.2% YoY). That topline growth and the EPS beat support the company’s operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Company statement highlights full?year strength and market?share gains driven by its omnichannel and everyday?low?price model — a reminder management sees durable demand despite macro uncertainty. Business Wire Release

Company statement highlights full?year strength and market?share gains driven by its omnichannel and everyday?low?price model — a reminder management sees durable demand despite macro uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage frames the results as the company’s first report since its IPO — important context that can increase volatility as investors reset expectations for a newly public name. Yahoo Finance: 4Q Revenue & Income Growth

Coverage frames the results as the company’s first report since its IPO — important context that can increase volatility as investors reset expectations for a newly public name. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $22 to $16 and moved to a “neutral” rating, signaling lower analyst conviction and reducing upside expectations. Baird Price Target Cut (Benzinga)

Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $22 to $16 and moved to a “neutral” rating, signaling lower analyst conviction and reducing upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights slowing comparative?sales growth and immediate selling pressure after the post?IPO report — investors are focused on trend deceleration even with a modest beat. MarketWatch: Comparative Sales Growth Slowing

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

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Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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