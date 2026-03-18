Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,885 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,552.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,885 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TSLA opened at $399.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 369.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. CICC Research increased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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