Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,885 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,552.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,885 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a $4.3 billion deal with LG Energy to build an LFP cell plant in Lansing, Michigan to supply Megapack 3 and bolster U.S. battery independence — a tangible step to secure energy?storage margins and reduce China reliance. Tesla’s US$4.3b Battery Plant Tests Lofty Valuation And Margin Story
- Positive Sentiment: Samsung said it will begin volume production of Tesla chips at its Texas foundry in late 2027, easing some manufacturing risk around Tesla’s custom silicon roadmap. Samsung Elec plans to produce Tesla chips starting late 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s “Terafab” AI?chip project has been teased to launch imminently, which investors are treating as a potential long?term revenue and cost advantage if Tesla scales AI infrastructure successfully. Elon Musk Says Tesla’s ‘Terafab’ AI Chip Project Launches In 7 Days
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s Model Y remained the world’s best?selling vehicle for a third year, underscoring durable global demand even as unit growth slows in some markets. Tesla Model Y Emerges As World’s Best-Selling Car For Third Year Despite Sales Decline
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America initiated a buy on Tesla, citing expansion of robotaxi operations across markets — a signal that some sell?side desks still see optionality in autonomy. BofA initiates buy on Tesla (TSLA) as robotaxi operations expand across multiple markets
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent investors and analysts warn Tesla may be losing its autonomy edge as Nvidia’s DRIVE platform wins partnerships (Uber, BYD, Hyundai) — comments from Ross Gerber and others amplify concerns that Tesla’s current fleet won’t reach full autonomy first. Ross Gerber says Tesla’s current vehicles won’t achieve autonomy—Gary Black points to Nvidia GTC
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and execution risks persist: commentary warns Q1 deliveries and U.S. sales softness could put renewed pressure on the stock amid an existing >20% pullback from highs. Tesla Stock’s Bear Market Just Got A Dangerous New Twist: Q1 deliveries could deepen the damage
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage points to an inevitable capital raise to fund Tesla’s chip ambitions (Terafab/ fab capex), which could dilute shareholders or pressure near?term cash flow if executed at scale. Tesla (TSLA) Terafab plans point to inevitable capital raise — its first since 2020
Tesla Stock Up 0.9%
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. CICC Research increased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
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