WJ Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oklo by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oklo by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Oklo’s Atomic Alchemy Announces DOE Approval

U.S. Department of Energy approved a Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo subsidiary Atomic Alchemy’s Groves isotopes test reactor — a major regulatory step that validates project design and de-risks near-term reactor work. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Atomic Alchemy Granted NRC License

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Atomic Alchemy a materials/isotope license — Oklo’s first NRC license via its acquired subsidiary, boosting credibility for commercial isotope sales and helping trigger intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results and the earnings call highlighted project deployment progress and an improved cash/financial position, but Oklo remains operationally loss-making — the update supports long-term growth arguments while leaving short-term profitability questions unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Earnings Call Transcript

Oklo published the full Q4 earnings presentation and call transcript — useful for investors parsing guidance, cash runway, and project timelines; these documents are being used to set near-term expectations ahead of execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. JV to Advance HALEU Fuel Services

Oklo is pursuing partnerships on fuel services (HALEU) and power-campus opportunities that could expand addressable markets, but these are early-stage and dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte and CFO Richard Bealmear sold large blocks (~tens of thousands of shares) in mid?March — such sales can pressure sentiment and raise questions about timing of personal liquidity. SEC Form 4 (Insider Sales)

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,067,583 shares of company stock worth $170,285,400. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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