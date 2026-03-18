Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) & Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Critical Contrast

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alset has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset and Addentax Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $21.12 million 3.59 -$3.97 million ($1.19) -1.64 Addentax Group $4.18 million 0.71 -$5.09 million ($0.85) -0.30

Alset has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addentax Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alset and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 1 0 0 0 1.00 Addentax Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Alset and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -105.02% -12.09% -11.50% Addentax Group -182.28% -17.86% -10.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 90.3% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Addentax Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alset beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

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Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Addentax Group

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Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

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