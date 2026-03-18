Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,989 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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