Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,477 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1%

AMD stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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