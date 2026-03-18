Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,477 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Celestica collaboration to commercialize the “Helios” rack?scale AI platform increases AMD’s go?to?market for Instinct accelerators and supports larger customer deployments. Helios AI Platform Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: Multi?year IP license and settlement with Adeia removes legal overhang and provides AMD access to additional semiconductor IP — a near?term de?risk for product roadmaps. AMD Ties Up With Adeia
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. export?policy reversal relaxes planned limits on advanced AI accelerators, widening AMD’s addressable market for Instinct GPUs and reducing regulatory uncertainty for international sales. US Export Reversal
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded manufacturing/assembly partnerships (Flex, Celestica) and moves to scale Instinct production improve supply visibility for large cloud orders. Assessing Flex Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Early RDNA 6/Zen 6 / RDNA 5 leaks and benchmark snippets suggest potential product performance gains, but final silicon, power and partner wins will determine real commercial impact. Zen 6 / RDNA Leak
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data shows no meaningful change, so short?position dynamics are not a driver of today’s move.
- Neutral Sentiment: Many analysts remain constructive on AMD’s AI growth (several buy/overweight notes and raised targets), which supports longer?term upside even amid near?term volatility. Analysts Stay Bullish
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 85,000 shares (~$16.9M at reported average price), part of broader insider selling disclosed recently — an item that can weigh on near?term investor sentiment. SEC filing: Insider Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive moves and product announcements at NVIDIA’s GTC (and related partner news like Samsung’s foundry ties) sharpen execution and feature comparisons, pressuring sentiment for AMD until competitive benchmarks and design wins are confirmed. NVIDIA GTC Competitive Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/headline risk (oil?supply disruptions) has hit chip stocks broadly, creating transient volatility that can pull AMD lower even when company?specific fundamentals remain constructive. Oil Disruptions and Chip Stocks
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1%
AMD stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Further Reading
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