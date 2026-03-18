ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 431,909 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 12th total of 502,991 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,345,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,345,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

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ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 3.2%

BITI stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 449,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,136. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 45.5%. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.21%.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

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