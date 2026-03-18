Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,149 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 12th total of 24,273 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June Stock Down 0.3%

CPSU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options) that reference the price performance of the SPDR®? S&P 500®? ETF Trust. FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. The fund is non-diversified.

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