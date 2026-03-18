Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $69.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $495,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 857,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,792,837.41. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,898,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $14,264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 385.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 188,317 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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