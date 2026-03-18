Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $5.80 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $321.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.91 and its 200 day moving average is $345.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 385,921 shares of company stock worth $131,232,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long?term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. META MTIA blog

Meta publicly confirms the MTIA partnership with Broadcom, validating Broadcom’s role as a supplier for Meta’s custom inference chips and supporting recurring design wins and long?term inference demand. This reinforces Broadcom’s AI revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Zacks: AVGO boosts AI growth Yahoo: Broadcom AI alliances

Product roadmap and standards progress: Broadcom unveiled new 400G optical DSP, 102.4T switches and 3.5D XPU at OFC and is active in forming the 400G Optical MSA and the Optical Compute Interconnect consortium — moves that cement its position in AI datacenter networking and could support higher ASPs and share gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price?target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near?term demand from institutional buyers. InsiderMonkey: Rosenblatt lifts PT Blockonomi: five PT hikes

Analyst momentum and targets: multiple price?target hikes and buy reiterations (including Rosenblatt raising its target and retaining Buy) are boosting the bullish case on AVGO’s AI growth potential. Analyst optimism can support near?term demand from institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. MarketBeat: buyback report

Buyback and capital return commentary: coverage notes Broadcom is stepping up buybacks — a supportive corporate action for EPS and shareholder returns that can underpin valuation during choppy trading. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45?day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal.

Congressional purchases: multiple members disclosed buys of AVGO over the past 90 days — a signal that can attract attention but is lagged (45?day disclosures) and not a definitive trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. MarketBeat: Credo/Astera

Sector ripple effects: Broadcom’s earnings commentary helped lift specialty networking names (Credo, Astera), underscoring demand for datacenter connectivity, though these moves reflect ecosystem dynamics rather than direct AVGO revenue this quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today.

Short interest data reported for March is inconsistent/garbled in the release and does not provide a clear signal on bearish positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training?chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training?chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. META MTIA blog

Meta’s announcement omitted a GenAI training (Olympus) chip — reinforcing reports that Meta has slowed its training?chip roadmap. That could delay a potential training?chip revenue stream for Broadcom and push monetization further out. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian views and downgrades: some commentary (e.g., a Seeking Alpha rethink/downgrade piece) highlights valuation, execution risk and investor sentiment as reasons to be cautious — such coverage can pressure the stock amid choppy trading. Seeking Alpha: rethink/downgrade

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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