Danske Bank A S Takes $1.73 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,896,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,829,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of Danske Bank A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN stock opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

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More Amazon.com News

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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