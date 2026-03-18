Voss Capital LP Purchases 535,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Voss Capital LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 5.7% of Voss Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $117,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 124,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,358.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson set a $112.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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