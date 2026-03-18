PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Position Lowered by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP decreased its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the quarter. PHINIA comprises approximately 4.7% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $96,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PHINIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,377,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,364,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after buying an additional 165,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 321,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PHIN. Northland Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital lowered PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Neil Fryer sold 624 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $45,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,595. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Gustanski sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $277,246.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,567.83. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.36.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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