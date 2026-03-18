Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,841 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7%

WMT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a market cap of $996.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,118. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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