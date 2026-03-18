Voss Capital LP Acquires 610,138 Shares of Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. $ACTU

Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) by 213.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Actuate Therapeutics were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BIOS Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 10,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 492.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period.

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Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ ACTU opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACTU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Actuate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACTU

Insider Transactions at Actuate Therapeutics

In other Actuate Therapeutics news, Director Todd S. Thomson sold 280,000 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 904,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,811. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Actuate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company’s lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

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