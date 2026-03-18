VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 176,878 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 214,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2,219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 517,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 285.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. JP Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 396,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3,446.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DAPP opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.