Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1,285.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,682 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.07% of Clearway Energy worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 280.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 201.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

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Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.42 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 11.83%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4602 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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