iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after buying an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,114,000 after buying an additional 648,801 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,316 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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