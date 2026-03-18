GM Advisory Group LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. $MASS

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,205 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASS. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 135.2% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 1,442,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 603,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2,649.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 176,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

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908 Devices Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ MASS opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $232.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. 908 Devices had a net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MASS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MASS

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 23,175 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $143,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,557.28. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company’s core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices’ portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

See Also

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