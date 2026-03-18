Provident Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 249,282 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

UBER opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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