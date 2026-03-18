Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Lam Research makes up about 1.7% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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