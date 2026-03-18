Maven Securities LTD Sells 83,225 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,298,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,395,000 after purchasing an additional 403,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,807,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,323,000 after buying an additional 1,083,044 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9,674.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,276,000 after buying an additional 1,538,141 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,173,000 after buying an additional 322,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 437,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IYR opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

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