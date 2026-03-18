Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.06 Million in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.06% of Centuri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centuri by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the second quarter worth about $964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 3,300.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 492.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centuri from $34.00 to $35.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centuri from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Centuri had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Centuri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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