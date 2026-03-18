Maven Securities LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,854 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 70.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

NYSE:GRDN opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Guardian Pharmacy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Profile

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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