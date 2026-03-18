20,000 Shares in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAPP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $85,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,579.55. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Gault sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $58,265.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 169,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,612.02. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,253 shares of company stock worth $1,421,208. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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