Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.45, but opened at $134.52. Wacoal shares last traded at $134.52, with a volume of 1 shares.

Wacoal Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73.

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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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