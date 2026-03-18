ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.15 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 149324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ICF International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICF International

ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.44.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $443.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.90 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,948.20. This trade represents a 5.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 464,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 259,581 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 328,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,295 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.