Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 173,083 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 143,690 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 162,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.

CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.

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