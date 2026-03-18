Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.87. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 29,577 shares traded.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal securities, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies. Its portfolio may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, insured securities and variable-rate instruments, with the goal of delivering attractive tax-advantaged yields for shareholders.
The fund is managed by Western Asset Management Company, LP, a global fixed-income specialist and subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc Western Asset’s investment team employs a disciplined, research-driven approach, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify opportunities across the municipal bond market.
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