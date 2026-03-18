Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.87. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 29,577 shares traded.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

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Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 113.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

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Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal securities, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies. Its portfolio may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, insured securities and variable-rate instruments, with the goal of delivering attractive tax-advantaged yields for shareholders.

The fund is managed by Western Asset Management Company, LP, a global fixed-income specialist and subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc Western Asset’s investment team employs a disciplined, research-driven approach, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify opportunities across the municipal bond market.

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