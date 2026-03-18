Zepp Health Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) executives highlighted accelerating growth, expanding margins, and a continued shift toward higher-priced products during the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call, while outlining expectations for another year of revenue expansion in early 2026.

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Management frames Zepp’s shift toward a “hybrid training platform”

Founder and CEO Wang Huang said the company has been transforming from a traditional wearable hardware maker into what he described as a “hybrid training platform” that integrates endurance, strength, and recovery through devices, training intelligence, software, and data capabilities. He characterized 2025 as a “strong year,” emphasizing that growth was achieved without “heavy discounting” during the holiday season and that the company is moving from a volume-driven model toward a premium-focused global business.

Product launches span entry-level and premium tiers

Wang said Amazfit branded product revenue grew 51% year-over-year for the full year, and Amazfit branded product sales rose 45% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. He added that gross margin reached a record level of 40.3% in the quarter, pointing to improving pricing power as the company’s mix shifts toward higher-value segments.

Executives described Q4 growth as broad-based across both entry-level and premium categories. Wang highlighted several recent launches and how they fit within the product lineup:

Amazfit Active Max : Introduced at CES as part of the Active family, intended to sit between entry-level lifestyle watches and rugged outdoor models. Wang said it targets “everyday trainers” and includes an AMOLED display, battery life supporting extended use, 170+ workout modes, offline maps, and training guidance powered by Zepp Coach.

: Introduced at CES as part of the Active family, intended to sit between entry-level lifestyle watches and rugged outdoor models. Wang said it targets “everyday trainers” and includes an AMOLED display, battery life supporting extended use, 170+ workout modes, offline maps, and training guidance powered by Zepp Coach. Active 3 Premium : Positioned “specifically for runners” and cited as being around a $169 price tier, alongside Active Max, to support the company’s core volume segment while expanding reach into structured training.

: Positioned “specifically for runners” and cited as being around a $169 price tier, alongside Active Max, to support the company’s core volume segment while expanding reach into structured training. T-Rex Ultra 2: Launched in February as a flagship outdoor watch built with grade 5 titanium. Wang said it extends the top end of Zepp’s portfolio to roughly a $550 price level, which he called new for the company, and intended to reinforce the premium positioning of the Amazfit brand.

On software, Wang pointed to updates to Zepp OS, including BioCharge energy monitoring and Zepp Coach AI-driven training guidance. He said these features are reaching more devices and are helping retention and long-term user value, which he argued increases switching costs and contributes to a growing “defensive moat” around the ecosystem.

Brand partnerships and community strategy

Wang also discussed marketing initiatives aimed at credibility within performance sports communities. He noted a newly announced partnership with middle-distance runner Josh Kerr, and referenced other athletes including Grant Fisher, Tyler Andrews, and Ruth Croft. Wang said these athletes use Amazfit devices such as Balance 2, Helio Ring, and Helio Strap in training and recovery.

He additionally described the company’s collaboration with HYROX, calling it the fastest-growing hybrid endurance competition globally. Wang said HYROX provides “structure-level exposure” because finish times are displayed on an “official results screen” presented by Amazfit, which can then spread through athlete-generated social content.

Financial performance: revenue growth and margin expansion

CFO Leon Deng reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $85.2 million, up 43% year-over-year and at the upper end of guidance. For full-year 2025, he said revenue increased 41.8% year-over-year. Deng attributed Q4 growth to strength across a diversified portfolio and said execution across Black Friday and Christmas contributed to increased visibility on major e-commerce channels.

Deng said gross margin was 40.4% in Q4, an expansion of 3.6 percentage points versus the prior year period. He cited two primary drivers: a favorable mix shift toward premium products, particularly the Premium Adventure series within Amazfit branded products, and maintaining price integrity during promotional periods such as Black Friday. He noted that mix-driven margin gains more than offset headwinds from foreign exchange fluctuations, higher memory chip costs, tariffs, and macroeconomic uncertainty.

For the full year, Deng said gross margin was 38.3% and that the company expects the trend to continue into 2026 with further product mix optimization and supply chain efficiency.

Expenses, profitability trends, and balance sheet commentary

On operating expenses, Deng said Zepp continued a cost program begun in 2020 to reduce overall operating costs while investing for growth. He said non-GAAP operating expenses rose in absolute dollars, and he attributed the increase primarily to:

Higher selling-related costs that rise as units shipped and revenue increase

$5 million in year-end provisions described as non-cash adjustments for potential bad debt and business model optimization

Approximately $1 million in investments tied to patent fees and brand protection

Roughly $1 million in front-loaded marketing initiatives, including upfront costs for elite athlete sponsorships and branding tied to new launches

Deng said most of the increases were not structural and that the company expects operating costs to be lower relative to revenue in 2026 as one-off items normalize and additional efficiencies are realized. He reported adjusted R&D expense of $10.2 million, adjusted selling and marketing expense of $15.6 million, and adjusted G&A expense of $11.1 million, with the G&A increase primarily tied to the year-end provisions.

Deng said net loss attributable to Zepp Health was $6.4 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $22.5 million in the prior-year quarter, and attributed the Q4 loss mainly to a $2 million deferred tax asset provision and a $6 million provision. For 2025, he reported adjusted net loss attributable to the company of $31.5 million versus $56.7 million for 2024, citing deferred tax asset provision, one-time provisions, and operating loss from the first half of 2025.

On working capital and liquidity, Deng said inventory increased to $72.8 million, reflecting strategic “risk purchases” of key components. Cash and cash equivalents were $113 million as of December 31, 2025, and Deng said the company delivered another quarter of positive operating cash flow. He also discussed refinancing activity that shifted some short-term debt into long-term debt to take advantage of favorable rates, and said the company has cumulatively retired $8 million of debt since the beginning of 2023. Deng said Zepp is reaffirming its commitment to its share repurchase program announced in 2020.

In Q&A, management said it expects a similar number of product launches in 2026 as in 2025, with Wang estimating around nine products last year and “at the same quantity… slightly more” this year. Addressing currency, management said Zepp is not significantly affected by U.S. dollar fluctuations and suggested the dollar can be a tailwind given the company’s geographic mix and diversified production in Asia.

Executives also discussed Helio Strap and ring plans. Management said Helio Strap performed strongly in 2025 but supply was insufficient during the Q3 and Q4 peak seasons; the company said it is working to resolve supply chain constraints in 2026 to increase manufacturing. Management also said it is working on the next generation of those products and suggested updates could come in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, both Wang and Deng reiterated revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026 of $50 million to $55 million, representing roughly 30% to low-40% year-over-year growth, with Deng citing order book visibility and sell-through trends in key markets.

About Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

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