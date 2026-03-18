Capital Square LLC Takes Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,140,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8,489.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 169,788 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.

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VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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