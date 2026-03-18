Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KBR (KBR)

KBR (NYSE: KBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/12/2026 – KBR was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 3/11/2026 – KBR was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 3/1/2026 – KBR was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/25/2026 – KBR was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 2/21/2026 – KBR was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/10/2026 – KBR was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/26/2026 – KBR had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
KBR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.
The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.
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