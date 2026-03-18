Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KBR (KBR)

KBR (NYSE: KBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2026 – KBR was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/11/2026 – KBR was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

3/1/2026 – KBR was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – KBR was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/21/2026 – KBR was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/10/2026 – KBR was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/26/2026 – KBR had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

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KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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