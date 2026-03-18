Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on KO to $90 and maintains a Buy rating — a material analyst upgrade that signals upside versus current levels and can support investor demand. Benzinga

Jefferies raised its price target on KO to $90 and maintains a Buy rating — a material analyst upgrade that signals upside versus current levels and can support investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and reports point to zero?sugar variants (Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar) as a margin and pricing tailwind, helping volume growth and profitability as consumers shift to low?calorie options. This reinforces KO’s ability to expand margins even if top?line growth is modest. Zacks: Is Zero Sugar Acting as a Margin Driver

Analysts and reports point to zero?sugar variants (Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar) as a margin and pricing tailwind, helping volume growth and profitability as consumers shift to low?calorie options. This reinforces KO’s ability to expand margins even if top?line growth is modest. Positive Sentiment: Coca?Cola secured a high?profile Sprite sponsorship with the NBA, increasing brand exposure for Sprite and supporting marketing-driven volume gains in a key demographic. This is especially relevant as the company pushes flavored and zero?sugar innovations. MSN: Sprite back to the NBA

Coca?Cola secured a high?profile Sprite sponsorship with the NBA, increasing brand exposure for Sprite and supporting marketing-driven volume gains in a key demographic. This is especially relevant as the company pushes flavored and zero?sugar innovations. Positive Sentiment: KO appears on a “high?yielding stocks to buy” list, which can attract income?focused investors given Coca?Cola’s dividend profile. Inclusion in retail investor lists can help support demand. 247WallSt: High?Yielding Stocks

KO appears on a “high?yielding stocks to buy” list, which can attract income?focused investors given Coca?Cola’s dividend profile. Inclusion in retail investor lists can help support demand. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate philanthropy: The American Indian College Fund honored Coca?Cola First Generation Scholars — a reputational/ESG positive but with limited direct near?term impact on the stock. GlobeNewswire: Coca?Cola Scholars

Corporate philanthropy: The American Indian College Fund honored Coca?Cola First Generation Scholars — a reputational/ESG positive but with limited direct near?term impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary urges caution: a Seeking Alpha piece recommends a defensive stance on KO, arguing valuation and macro risks may limit near?term upside — a viewpoint that can weigh on sentiment among growth?oriented holders. Seeking Alpha: Time To Play Defensive

Some commentary urges caution: a Seeking Alpha piece recommends a defensive stance on KO, arguing valuation and macro risks may limit near?term upside — a viewpoint that can weigh on sentiment among growth?oriented holders. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting a product shift (new Mango Citrus Sprite Walmart exclusive) and the retirement of long?serving board member Maria Elena Lagomasino raises governance and valuation questions for some investors—mixed operational upside but also structural change that can introduce near?term uncertainty. Yahoo Finance: Product Shift & Board Change

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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