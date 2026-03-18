Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayport LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $35,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VXF opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $223.64. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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