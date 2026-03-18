MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) CRO Keith Cramer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 306,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,797.06. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MAX stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

Key Stories Impacting MediaAlpha

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. MediaAlpha Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. MAX Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average (Zacks)

Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Eugene Nonko SEC Filing

Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Steven Yi SEC Filing

Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% reduction of his holding) at about $9.89 — a larger insider sale that may be interpreted negatively by some investors and could add selling pressure or concern about insider sentiment. Keith Cramer SEC Filing

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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