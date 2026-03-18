WBI Investments LLC Buys 994 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $728.69 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $731.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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