WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $11,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at $263,953,141.88. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $404,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,544. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $262.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $281.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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