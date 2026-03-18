Stance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.65 and a 200 day moving average of $335.32.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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