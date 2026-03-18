Stance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.65 and a 200 day moving average of $335.32.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched “Visa Agentic Ready,” a program to let banks test AI agents making payments on customers’ behalf; the first phase in Europe has 21 issuing partners (e.g., Barclays, HSBC UK), which could accelerate product adoption and new transaction flows. Visa Launches Agentic Ready Program to Help Banks Test AI Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Visa agreed to acquire Prisma Medios de Pago and Newpay in Argentina, expanding local card processing and infrastructure in Latin America — a region with above?trend digital payments growth that can lift volumes and margins over time. Visa’s Argentina Deals Expand Processing Reach And Undervaluation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Tokenization momentum continues: Visa reports a large and growing token footprint (billions of tokens), supporting secure digital credentials and recurring revenue as commerce shifts away from physical cards. This underpins longer-term revenue resilience. Visa’s Token Strategy: A Quiet Shift Powering Future Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing AI investments for fraud protection and digital payments (highlighted by management at industry forums) reinforce operational efficiency and lower losses, which can support margins and investor confidence. Visa (V) Integrates AI for Fraud Protection and Digital Payments
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst/think?piece writeups reiterate Visa’s long-term merits (market position, cashflows), which may support investor conviction but are not immediate catalysts. Why Visa (V) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk in the UK remains material: London’s Court of Appeal has allowed Mastercard and Visa to challenge a prior tribunal ruling that their default merchant interchange fees breached competition law — litigation could lead to fines, business model changes or merchant fee pressure in Europe. Mastercard, Visa can appeal UK ruling that merchant fees breach antitrust law
- Negative Sentiment: Broader political push in Europe for domestic alternatives to Visa/Mastercard (reported in the FT) signals potential regulatory or market-share headwinds over time if policymakers favor local schemes. School IB business management class: European alternatives to Visa and Mastercard ‘urgently’ needed, says banking chief
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
Further Reading
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