Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano 2.29% 6.11% 2.61% Barfresh Food Group -24.05% -151.77% -57.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fomento Economico Mexicano and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano 0 5 4 0 2.44 Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has a consensus target price of $108.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.22%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Fomento Economico Mexicano.

Fomento Economico Mexicano has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano and Barfresh Food Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano $43.86 billion 0.84 $1.01 billion $2.85 37.58 Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 4.13 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -14.61

Fomento Economico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Economico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano beats Barfresh Food Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

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Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of collers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. Further, it operates small-box retail and food convenience chain stores in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands under the k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, and ok.) names, as well as pretzels under the Ditsch name. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Barfresh Food Group

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Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

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