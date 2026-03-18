Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Grows By 14.3%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,358 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 7,313 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,067 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTWY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 493,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 243.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 146,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 104,037 shares in the last quarter.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 13,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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