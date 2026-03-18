Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,737,513 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 4,137,082 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,902.46. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,604.40. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 113,310 shares of company stock worth $10,235,781 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,186 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,916 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

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Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.1%

LPX stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,324. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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