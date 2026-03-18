Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.9%

WSM traded up $10.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,240. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.11.

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Key Williams-Sonoma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams-Sonoma this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and solid profitability — Williams?Sonoma delivered $3.04 EPS vs. consensus $2.89, supported by a high ROE and strong margins, which is driving investor enthusiasm. View Press Release

EPS beat and solid profitability — Williams?Sonoma delivered $3.04 EPS vs. consensus $2.89, supported by a high ROE and strong margins, which is driving investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise after fiscal?2025 strength — management boosted the dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, which supports the stock’s rally. Dividend Article

Dividend raise after fiscal?2025 strength — management boosted the dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders, which supports the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Operational strength — management reported a +3.2% comp and a ~20.3% operating margin for Q4, showing efficiency that helped offset revenue weakness. BusinessWire Release

Operational strength — management reported a +3.2% comp and a ~20.3% operating margin for Q4, showing efficiency that helped offset revenue weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations and revisions ahead of the report — some Wall Street forecasters adjusted estimates into the print, so part of the move reflects positioning and scope for follow?up guidance to influence next moves. Analyst Revisions

Analyst expectations and revisions ahead of the report — some Wall Street forecasters adjusted estimates into the print, so part of the move reflects positioning and scope for follow?up guidance to influence next moves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and EPS down vs. prior year — revenue missed estimates ($2.36B vs. $2.41B) and EPS declined from $3.28 a year ago, highlighting demand pressure; these trends are potential headwinds if they persist. View Press Release

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,440,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,919,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,797,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,703,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $254,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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