HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 654,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,710. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.48 million. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,073.90. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,290.88. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,883,000 after acquiring an additional 243,549 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,589,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,677,000 after purchasing an additional 281,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,952,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,794 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $169,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HealthEquity this week:

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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