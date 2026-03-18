WBI Investments LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF $PSCH

WBI Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $925,000.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

PSCH opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies, and facilities.

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