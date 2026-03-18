WBI Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF $ALTL

WBI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTL. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 190,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter.

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Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

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