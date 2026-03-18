WBI Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

WBI Investments LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of WBI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 294,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

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Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

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