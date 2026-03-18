WBI Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,508 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.