WBI Investments LLC Purchases 15,232 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ

WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $66.89.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

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