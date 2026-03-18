Chartist Inc. CA Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TJX opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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